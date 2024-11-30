Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Press Conference Ahead of Real Madrid vs. Getafe [11/30/2024]
Real Madrid are set to play Getafe in a La Liga home clash on Sunday, December 1. Los Blancos enter the game on the back of a devastating 2-0 defeat against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League. Carlo Ancelotti's side, however, won their previous La Liga game against Leganes 3-0 on the road. They are currently second in La Liga, behind Barcelona.
Ahead of the Getafe game, Ancelotti discussed several topics with the media, including Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Endrick, and more.
Read on to know what the Italian manager had to say.
Q: His view on Getafe as opponents
Ancelotti: They're a team with firm values and they defend really well. It was a tough game last year and we won towards the end. We'll have to try and attack smartly, control the game and perform well all round if we want to win it. Bordalás is a good friend of mine, he's a good guy and a fantastic coach. It'll be a tough match as it always is against his teams.
Q: On his team's current form and dynamics
Ancelotti: The team dynamic has improved in the last couple of LaLiga games, but we have to bear in mind that we're missing lots of players. Rodrygo will be back tomorrow, we just have to be patient. When you have a tough spell, the best thing you can do is try and simplify things. When something's lacking, you should start from the foundations, which is defence. Seeing the team defending better fills me with confidence, it's vital, the absolute basics of football.
Q: On Kylian Mbappe's form
Ancelotti: His issues are the same as all of us. We have to try and find our best form: his, mine, and every player. The problem isn't with a single player, it's a case of a team that has been unable to find consistency or show its best form. Our idea is to improve, we'll do everything we can to do so. Mbappé has the same idea as everyone else. It's not an individual issue for a player who has come in, he's adapting, he's scored goals and has been involved in our attacking play with assists too. He can do better, just as we all can.
Q: On what Mbappe needs to do
Ancelotti: He understands where he can improve and he'll try to do so, like we all will. There's been a lot of focus on him around the Liverpool game because he missed a penalty, but lots of players have done that and we have to keep supporting him and approach it as a collective issue.
Q: Who is better suited to play in the left-wing? Mbappe or Vini Jr?
Ancelotti: Mbappé is more used to playing inside than on the left, and the opposite is true of Vini Jr. but Vini Jr. is realizing he's really dangerous down the middle as well. It will depend on the match, they can switch around during a game too.
Q: Whether he is concerned about Mbappe?
Ancelotti: I'm just like Mbappé. I'm trying to find the best I can give. The results show I haven't been able to find my best yet. I'm not thrilled, but I'm not overly concerned. Not happy about things, but I'm just the right amount of worried. I'm convinced we're going to work it out, as ever. I'm very happy on a personal level. The team is a reflection of the coach. When the team is lacking focus or attitude, that's the coach's responsibility.
Q: Whether it is a difficult year in his coaching life
Ancelotti: I've only had one easy year in my career, and that was last year. Every other year, I've had problems to solve. Problems will come around sooner or later. You can't imagine a campaign like we had last year. It's better to find the problem in November or December than in April or May, because then you're in trouble. Problems can be resolved, and that's what we're going to do. We're fighting for LaLiga against opposition who have been very strong, and we're not far away. The Super Cup is coming up, the Intercontinental… and we'll get our injured guys back. Rodrygo will be ready tomorrow and for the next game, we'll have Tchouameni ready. We have to dig in, show commitment and the right attitude because the good things are yet to come.
Q: Whether his team is lacking goals
Ancelotti: We've lacked a bit of a clinical edge in some games, especially when you don't create a lot of chances. We've lacked that a bit. I think if we'd been a bit more precise against Liverpool, we would have created more chances.
Q: On Fede Valverde's position
Ancelotti: He's a modern central midfielder. He can be a defensive midfielder, he can come and break through the lines... he's got a fierce shot on him and his best position is in the centre of the park.
Q: On whether Endrick will play against Getafe
Ancelotti: If I think he's the right player to win tomorrow's game, he'll play.
Q: Raul Asencio's development and future in the team
Ancelotti: Once we've got everyone back, he'll fight for his place because in the games he's played, he's deserved a starting spot. He's used the ball really well and worked very well off it. He's delivered, and he deserves to be in the mix for a place in the team with the other guys.
Q: Real Madrid's plans for the January transfer window
Ancelotti: It's a waste of time to think about players now. We've got another month to think about things. Alaba is doing well, he'll be back soon. We have to analyse our priorities.
