Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Following Rayo Vallecano 3-3 Real Madrid
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is "satisfied" following his team's 3-3 draw away at local rivals Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.
The exhilarating game saw Los Blancos fall two goals behind within the first 36 minutes. However, Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham replied before halftime. Rodrygo put Los Blancos in front after the break, but Isi Palazon equalized minutes later.
Real Madrid is now a point behind La Liga leaders Barcelona with a game in hand. Hansi Flick's team could go four points clear of Los Blancos with a win against Leganes tomorrow.
Here are all the key quotes, per the club, from Ancelotti's post-match press conference following Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about the Rayo Vallecano game.
Carlo Ancelotti: The game seemed lost and we got back into it. Then we took the lead and later on we lacked decisiveness in the box. The overall assessment of the game is good, I think we did very well for an hour, apart from the start. We played very well until the 2-3, we created a lot of chances. We took the lead and then, when the equaliser came, we tried to win until the last minute.
There are draws like the ones against Mallorca or Las Palmas that are totally different from this one.
Today's was a team that showed solidarity, that competed and that wasn't able to win because of some mistakes. We're on the right track. It ended in a draw, and we have to look ahead to the next games. I'm satisfied.
The penalty seemed very clear to me. Vini Jr. didn't start because he had played 90 minutes in the Champions League and after his injury we wanted him to play in the second half, where there was a bit less intensity. Vini did well, he played well and had chances to score. He played a good game.
Q: He then answered a question about what was missing from his team in the Rayo Vallecano match.
Carlo Ancelotti: Goals. Vini tried, he had two clear chances and then the penalty. He couldn't have done more. I'm delighted with how Rodrygo played, he's back to his best. I see a bright future ahead, now we have to finish the year on a high note. There's a great opportunity on Wednesday to win the Intercontinental Cup and that would be the icing on the cake for this year, which has been spectacular.
Q: Ancelotti was asked to provide more analysis about the game.
Carlo Ancelotti: It was a fair draw. I was very nervous in Mallorca and Las Palmas, but not today. Today I saw a team. We played a complete game. We made mistakes because otherwise we would have won 3-0. We don't have a very tall team. Rudiger and Tchouameni are very strong up front, but the full-backs are not tall. Sometimes you have to suffer and in this respect we suffered.
Q: He then answered a question about Real Madrid's previous draws.
Carlo Ancelotti: I thought it was very difficult to find a balance and to look for commitment and attitude. I was a lot more worried. We have achieved all this and we have the same attitude as last year and the same quality. Today Rodrygo and Camavinga are back and soon Alaba will be back. I expect a very good 2025, with enthusiasm and motivation. We're still in the fight for all of the titles.
These two draws have had a big impact on me, it was difficult to think that we would be like this in December. We're doing well despite the many complications. Today we started the match without many first-team players: without Mbappe, Vini Jr, Camavinga, Mendy, Militao, Carvajal, and Alaba. Seven. The others competed very well and when they all come back, the team will be much better.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about Aurelien Tchouameni starting at center-back.
Carlo Ancelotti: He's not the first choice, he's an emergency measure. When we get everyone back, we'll see where I'll put him. I know I can count on him. Obviously, he's not used to it, but he always delivers. Today we came out very well from the back with the ball, looking for solutions between the lines. He helped us a lot at the start.
Q: He then took a question about the leadership and attitude of Vinicius Jr.
Carlo Ancelotti: I'd rather not talk about the Vinicius issue. Last year we drew here and won the league. To win La Liga you have to win games. If you can't win it, try not to lose.
Q: That was followed up with a question about Jude Bellingham as a team leader.
Carlo Ancelotti: He's an excellent player and very important for us. I don't choose the leader, the team does that. He's doing very well, he's back to his best and now he's contributing a lot.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about his conversation with the referee and Augusto Batalla's cramping.
Carlo Ancelotti: Nothing particular, I told the ref that he had to make allowances for the time that had been lost. It's not the first time he's had cramp, he needs to take a bit more potassium. It'd be good for him.
Q: Finally, he was asked about Rodrygo playing on the left wing.
Carlo Ancelotti: Regarding his change of position, we thought that he could cause more problems on the left. After a bit of a difficult start, he picked up his pace and is back to his best, scoring goals.
