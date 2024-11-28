Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Following Real Madrid's 2-0 Defeat To Liverpool
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, who today surpassed Sir Alex Ferguson for the most European games managed (215), spoke with the media following his team's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.
Goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo sealed the win for Arne Slot's Reds. The game also saw Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah each miss a penalty. Meanwhile, Eduardo Camavinga added his name to Real Madrid's lengthy injury list after being forced off in the 57th minute.
MORE: Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Los Blancos Slump to 2-0 Defeat With Further Injuries For Carlo Ancelotti
The result leaves Real Madrid in 24th place in the 36-team Champions League table with six points. Los Blancos still have Atalanta, Red Bull Salzburg, and Brest to play in the league phase of the competition over the next couple of months.
Here's a rundown of the key quotes, per the club, from Ancelotti's post-match press conference following Liverpool vs Real Madrid.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about the game.
Carlo Ancelotti: The result was the right one. Liverpool deserved to win because they have good momentum; they are in form, and they are playing with intensity. We held our own in the first half, but we made some poor decisions with our final pass. We competed and fought until the penalty. I'm satisfied that the team competed well.
We have to continue like this, and this is the way forward. We've become competitive again, and we've made sacrifices. There are things to improve, but we're going to improve, and that's it. I have no regrets about the approach. The idea was to defend well and come out from the back with the ball. We had superiority in four or five transitions. The approach was fine.
Q: The Italian boss was questioned about Real Madrid being positioned in 24th place with six points.
Carlo Ancelotti: Today's game was not decisive because even if we'd won it would have been difficult to reach the top eight. We have to reach the top 24 and finish as high up as possible. We're going to make it to the top 24 and compete like last year.
MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool vs Real Madrid: UEFA Champions League Match Highlights As Los Blancos Get Blown Away At Anfield
Q: Ancelotti took a question about Kylian Mbappe.
Carlo Ancelotti: Often, strikers have moments when they struggle to score, and they're a bit disappointed. Maybe he lacks a bit of confidence, and if you have a moment when things don't work out, sometimes you have to play simple and not overcomplicate things. He's scored a lot of penalties. Sometimes he can miss a penalty.
The remedy is to be patient because it's a difficult moment for him after missing the penalty. Everyone has to support him because it will come off soon. He has to work hard and fight because the moment will pass. He's working well and has adapted well. We have to be patient because he's an extraordinary player.
Q: He was then asked about Real Madrid's lengthy injury list.
Carlo Ancelotti: We had this kind of problem last year. We have to hang on for the moment. Today Camavinga went off and for the next game hopefully Tchouameni or Rodrygo can come back. It's a difficult moment, but we have the experience of last year and hopefully it can go well this year.
Q: Finally, Ancelotti took a question about the performances of Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz.
Carlo Ancelotti: Brahim has played well in a position where he helped us a lot in pressing. Arda did a good job defensively. He could've been more clinical because he has the quality to make the right decision. He's young and just lacks experience.
Recommended
Real Madrid Fans Frustrated With Kylian Mbappe After Champions League Defeat Against Liverpool
Real Madrid and Liverpool Will Reportedly Hold Talks Over Trent Alexander-Arnold Today
Real Madrid's Champions League Titles And How Many They've Won