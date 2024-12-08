Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Following Real Madrid's 3-0 Win Against Girona In La Liga
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti praised his team's second-half performance following their 3-0 triumph away at Girona in La Liga.
Jude Bellingham gave Los Blancos the lead in the first half, but the visitors turned the dial up a notch in the second period, with Arda Guler and Kylian Mbappe getting on the scoresheet.
With that victory, Ancelotti's side closed the gap between themselves and current La Liga leaders Barcelona to just two points. Notably, Real Madrid still has a game in hand against Valencia, which will be played on January 2, 2025.
Below are all the key quotes, per the club, from Ancelotti's post-match press conference following Girona vs Real Madrid.
Q: Carlo Ancelotti was asked about Real Madrid's 3-0 victory over Girona.
Carlo Ancelotti: We had to dig deep at the start because they pressed hard. We did a good job offensively and then we managed the advantage well. After Bellingham's goal the team had more clarity and some good ideas. We played very well in the second half. We have to hang in there because of the injuries and little by little we are going to get better.
Bellingham scored his fifth goal in five games and he's in good form. His leg is feeling the strain. He preferred not to risk it in the last few minutes. He's fine and is available for Tuesday. Arda and Mbappe scored and Brahim was very good. Mendy had a muscle injury. The rest were just knocks, and nothing more.
Q: He was then asked about Rodrygo's late withdrawal from the matchday squad due to injury.
Carlo Ancelotti: He wasn't feeling well and we thought it best to leave him in Valdebebas to do some individual preparation. I think he'll be available for Tuesday.
Q: Ancelotti took a question about Raul Asencio.
Raul struggled to recover after the Bilbao game and it's just a problem of tiredness and nothing more. He's a very reliable centre-back, who has demonstrated all his quality.
Q: Finally, he answered a question about Arda Guler.
Carlo Ancelotti: He struggled to get into the game. He worked hard in the first half, but he wasn't on point. In the second half, he made a great run and scored a fantastic goal. I would especially like to highlight his work ethic: he runs a lot and helps the team greatly. The goal takes the pressure off him because he's a young player with a lot of pressure on him.
