Vinicius Jr Brutally Responds After Valencia Fans Taunt Real Madrid Superstar [Video]
Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr was involved in a heated argument with Valencia fans during the latest La Liga clash at Mestalla on Friday, January 3.
The Brazilian superstar had a mixed outing. He managed two shots on target but was sent off in the 79th minute with his side down 1-0.
Thankfully for Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham rose up to the occasion. While the Englishman missed a penalty, he assisted Luka Modric's equalizer (85') and scored the winner (90+5').
Vinicius Jr, meanwhile, was involved in a verbal tussle with the away fans. The Valencia fans hurled 'fool' chants aimed at the Brazilian attacker, with Vinicius responding by mocking Valencia's league position, hinting that the home side are going to get relegated, saying:
Segunda.- Vinicius Jr
For context, Segunda division is the second division of the Spanish league. Valencia are currently 19th in the La Liga table with only 12 points from 18 matches.
Real Madrid, meanwhile, jumped to the top of the La Liga table, courtesy of their win. They now have 43 points from 19 matches, two points more than second-placed Atletico Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti's side have played one game more than their city rivals.
Vinicius, on the other hand, could reportedly miss as many as four games due to his red card. A potential absence of such length could be a massive blow to Los Merengues.
So far this season, Vinicius has once again proven himself to be one of the top performers for Carlo Ancelotti's side. He has scored 13 goals and provided nine assists in 21 appearances across competitions.
Latest Real Madrid News:
Valencia vs Real Madrid: Full Match Highlights As 10 Man Real Madrid Secure Late Win
Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid: Jude Bellingham Strikes Late And Vinicius Jr Sent Off In La Liga Clash
Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid: Player Ratings As Jude Bellingham Snatches Late Win After Vinicius Jr Red Card
Toni Kroos Believes Current German International Would Be A Great Signing By Real Madrid