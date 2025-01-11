Barcelona Star Sends Warning Message To Real Madrid Ahead Of El Clasico Super Cup Final
Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez has sent a warning to message to Real Madrid ahead of the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday, January 12.
The two Spanish giants are set to clash after winning their respective semi-final games. Hansi Flick's side beat Athletic Club 2-0 while Los Blancos dispatched Mallorca 3-0.
They are now set to lock horns in a high-voltage El Clasico, and Martinez is oozing with confidence ahead of the match. Barcelona earned a 4-0 win when the two teams met in La Liga earlier this season at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Martinez has claimed that Barca know how to hurt Real Madrid when they attack. Speaking to Barca One, the veteran defender said:
We know what we have to do, where we can attack and hurt them. Let’s go for them, we have full confidence and we have plenty of squad. We are looking forward to it because it is the first title and it is always a pleasure to lift one.- Inigo Martinez
Barcelona started the season strong but their form has since faded. Real Madrid, meanwhile, had a turbulent start to their campaign. Carlo Ancelotti's team, though, has managed to turn their fortunes around.
Los Merengues now lead the La Liga table with 43 points from 19 matches while Barcelona are third with 38 points.
Real Madrid have already won two trophies this season, the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup. The El Clasico against Barcelona gives them the chance to win their third piece of silverware of the season, meaning the stakes are high for the match.
