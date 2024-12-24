Bayer Leverkusen CEO Drops Big Hint On Future Of Real Madrid Manager Target Xabi Alonso
Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has made a bold claim on Xabi Alonso's future at the club amid Real Madrid interest.
Alonso has been linked with taking charge of Los Blancos, a club where he spent five seasons as a player. The former midfielder has done an exceptional job at Leverkusen and helped them win the league unbeaten last season.
The Spaniard has often been tipped as Carlo Ancelotti's future replacement. Carro, however, has claimed that Alonso remains in Leverkusen's plans for the 2025-26 season. Speaking to Kolner Stadtanzeiger, he said (quotes via SPORT):
We assume he will stay. There is no other indication. We maintain a very close and trusting relationship with him, his family and his agent. His contract lasts for another year and a half. As always, he is involved in all processes and planning, even beyond this season.- Fernando Carro
Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid contract expires in 2026, the same time as Alonso's does at Leverkusen.
Alonso had a decorated career as a player and made 236 appearances for Los Merengues, scoring six goals and providing 31 assists. The 2010 FIFA World Cup winner also made 114 appearances for Spain, scoring 14 goals and providing nine assists. He also won the UEFA Euro in 2008 and 2012.
During his managerial career, Alonso has taken charge of Real Madrid's youth team and Real Sociedad's B team. He has been in charge of Leverkusen for 115 matches, winning 77 of them, drawing 25, and losing 13.
Alonso won the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal with Bayer Leverkusen during the 2023-24 season.
Recommended
Real Madrid Reportedly Frustrated With La Liga Over Match Starting Times
Dutch Model Denies Relationship Rumors With Real Madrid Superstar Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid Transfer News: Nico William, Rodrygo, Federico Dimarco & More - December 24, 2024
Milan Ready To Open Talks With Real Madrid Regarding Alex Jimenez, Resulting In A Domino Effect Of Transfers