Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube Channel Shares "Amazing Story" Of How He Became A footballer"

Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube channel has released a fascinating video showing the Real Madrid legend's journey to becoming one of the best professional footballers of all time.
A boy born in Madeira, Ronaldo moved to Lisbon at a tender age to join Sporting Lisbon's academy. While there was competition among the youngsters, the video shows how everyone formed a family because they were away from their families.
Ronaldo's relentless work ethic was on display from a young age as he barely even slept and spent hours working to become his best. He eventually made his way up to the first team and saw how the top players had fancy things. He even made a bet against a senior player about winning the Ballon d'Or one day, which he did five times.
After dazzling in a friendly game against Manchester United, he earned a move to Old Trafford. The rest is history as he went on to become one of the best players in English and world football.
The video ends with a teaser for part two of the Cristiano Ronaldo journey.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid career
Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2009. He spent nine seasons in the Spanish capital, leaving in 2018 for Juventus. Ronaldo became the top goalscorer in the history of the club, scoring 450 goals in 438 matches.
The Portuguese superstar won 17 major trophies with Los Blancos, includin four UEFA Champions League titles. He won four Ballon d'Ors during his time in Spain. Ronaldo re-defined goalscoring standards at Real Madrid, as his ratio of more than a goal per game shows.
