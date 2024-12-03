Damning Statistic About Endrick’s Lack of Game Time At Real Madrid Comes To Light
Endrick is suffering from lack of game time at Real Madrid and a stunning statistic has emerged. Since October 5, the Brazilian youngster has made only six appearances, averaging a mere three and half minutes per match. Overall this season, only Jesus Vallejo has played less minutes than the teenage sensation.
Vallejo has played ten minutes total whereas Endrick has amassed 136 minutes of game time under his belt. A report from Relevo reveals that the situation is unlikely to change for Endrick this year with 2024 marked as his adaptation period. However, the 18-year-old has reportedly not given up on fighting for his place in the team.
Endrick joined the team this summer from Palmeiras after Los Merengues secured a deal for the youngster in December 2022. He has so far made 12 appearances for the club, scoring twice and providing one assist. Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo have suffered from injuries this season, but that hasn't opened the door for Endrick to start with Carlo Ancelotti opting to choose more experienced players in the first XI.
Carlo Ancelotti explains why Endrick didn't play in Real Madrid vs Getafe
Real Madrid earned a 2-0 win in their most recent La Liga game against Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, December 1. With Vinicius Jr absent, returning Rodrygo played alongside Kylian Mbappe and Brahim Diaz in the attack. Arda Guler came on later in the match as a substitute and Endrick remained unsued in the bench.
Following the game, Ancelotti was questioned about Endrick's absence and the Italian manager answered, saying:
I didn’t want to change things 2 minutes before the end because Mbappé was being very dangerous and Brahim and Arda were helping in defense.- Carlo Ancelotti
