Former Real Madrid Star Explains How Kylian Mbappe Is Similar To Cristiano Ronaldo
Former Real Madrid attacker Jese Rodriguez has explained why Kylian Mbappe is similar to Cristiano Ronaldo. Jese played alongside Ronaldo in the Spanish capital and also plied his trade alongside Mbappe at PSG. He has now claimed that both players are quite similar in training. And while they have differences in characteristics, there are similarities.
Jese further claimed that it was evident that Mbappe was going to be a star player. Speaking on both the superstar players, he told ElDesmarque:
There wasn’t that much difference to the feeling I had when I was training with Cristiano. They were both the same, they scored goals in every training session. They both have their different talents, but you could already see that Mbappe was going to be a star.- Jese Rodriguez
Kylian Mbappe yet to match Cristiano Ronaldo's start at Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in 2009 as the most expensive player in world football. He became an instant hit at the Spanish club and fit in to the team with ease. Ronaldo had a phenomenal first season at the Santiago Bernabeu, scoring 33 goals and providing ten assists in 35 appearances across competitions.
Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, joined Real Madrid on a free transfer from PSG this summer. However, he is yet to match the start to life that Cristiano Ronaldo had at the club. The Frenchman has often been criticized for his lackluster displays. He has so far managed ten goals and two assists in 19 matches for Los Merengues this season.
