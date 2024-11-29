Gareth Bale Backs Real Madrid To Win La Liga And UCL Titles This Year, Kylian Mbappe To Win Ballon d'Or Next Year
Gareth Bale has made bold predictions about Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe.
The Welshman has backed his former club to win La Liga and UEFA Champions League trophies this season despite their poor run of form. Bale also reckons Mbappe will win the Ballon d'Or next year.
The Frenchman has been heavily scrutinized for his underwhelming start to life as a Real Madrid player and hasn't been able to showcase his best form since his free transfer to the Spanish capital from PSG. He has so far scored nine goals and provided two assists in 18 appearances for the club.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner came under heavy scrutiny after a lackluster display against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League where he missed a penalty and made multiple notable errors during the match.
Real Madrid, meanwhile, are struggling in the UEFA Champions League. They are 24th in the table after winning only two of their five group matches. On the other hand, they are second in La Liga, behind Barcelona. Bale, though, is confident that his former club will turn the tables and win both trophies as he said when asked to predict the UCL and La Liga winners:
Real Madrid.- Gareth Bale
Bale put his money on out-of-form Kylian Mbappe when asked to name the Ballon d'Or winner, saying:
Kylian Mbappe.- Gareth Bale
Gareth Bale backs Kylian Mbappe to improve despite poor Real Madrid form
As mentioned earlier, Kylian Mbappe hasn't been anywhere near his best form this season. His penalty miss against Liverpool further stirred the pot as the Frenchman became subject to criticism. Gareth Bale, though, is confident that it's only a matter of time before Mbappe starts producing the goods for the Madrid giants. He told TNT Sports (quotes via The Mirror):
It does happen, I’ve missed penalties, everyone’s missed penalties. It’s just kind of unfortunate at the moment that it’s not quite going Mbappe’s way. I think on his day, he’s the best player in the world, and I think it’s just a matter of time before he becomes good.- Gareth Bale
Real Madrid are set to return to action on December 1, taking on Getafe in a La Liga home clash. Despite a fitness scare, Kylian Mbappe is expected to play in that game. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the superstar forward fares for Real Madrid.
