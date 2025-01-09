Jude Bellingham And Three Other Real Madrid Stars Feature In CIES List Of 10 Highest Transfer Values
Jude Bellingham has been named the most valuable player in the world by CIES Football Observatory. Three other Real Madrid superstars have also made the top 10 list.
Since his 2023 move to the Spanish capital from Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham has been phenomenal for the Madrid giants.
He had a stellar first season with the club and is following up with another outstanding sophomore seson. In 22 appearances, he has scored eight goals and provided seven assists. Bellingham continues to chime in with crucial goal contributions when the team needs it most.
As per CIES Football Observatory, he has a market value of over $250 million dollars, the most in the world. Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is second with just over $230 million.
Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr, who won the FIFA The Best award, ranks third with a value of $212 million. Lamine Yamal has a value of $185 million. Kylian Mbappe's value is $180 million.
Bukayo Saka, Florian Wirtz, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, and Real Madrid's Rodrygo round off the top 10.
Real Madrid are the club with the highest number of players on the list, showcasing their quality. Los Blancos have already won two trophies this season, the Intercontinental Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.
They begin the hunt for a third trophy tonight, taking on Mallorca in a Supercopa de Espana semi-final on Thursday, January 9. The game is set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
