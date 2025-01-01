WATCH: Jude Bellingham Comforts Young Real Madrid Fan In Heartwarming Video
A heartwarming video of Jude Bellingham comforting a young fan after Real Madrid's training has emerged on social media.
Los Blancos are ready to start their 2025 on January 3, taking on Valencia at the Mestalla in a La Liga showdown.
During Christmas time, the club organizes an open training session which fans can visit. Club members and their families are allowed the chance to visit the team's training facilities. This term, the event was organized on New Year's Eve. Jude Bellingham shared a hearty moment with a young fan during the same.
The fan could be seen in tears as the English midfielder comforts him. Checkout the clip of the video below:
Jude Bellingham, meanwhile, has once again turned out to be an important player for Real Madrid this season. He started the 2024-25 season slow but has since recovered his form.
In 21 appearances Bellingham has scored seven goals and has provided six assists across competitions. While his numbers are not at per with the phenomenal first season he enjoyed in the Spanish capital, Bellingham continues to make crucial contributions for the team.
He is expected to be a starter for Carlo Ancelotti's side as they take on Valencia on January 3. Los Blancos are currently second in La Liga with 40 points from 18 matches. They trail league leaders Atletico Madrid by a point.
The game against Valencia, on the other hand, was set to be played at the start of November, 2024. The match, however, had to be postponed due to the natural disaster that struck the region.
Watch Real Madrid's final training of 2024:
