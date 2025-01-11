Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham Following In The Footsteps Of Other Superstar Athletes With New Trademark Filing
Since he arrived at Real Madrid in 2023, Jude Bellingham's net worth has soared. Adidas and Lucozade have signed deals with the England star, and other brands are flocking to get a piece of the Bellingham brand.
Bellingham is now considering building his brand further on a personal level. The Mirror has now reported that the Los Blancos star is trademarking his initials as a logo.
The application has been made by Bello&Bello Ltd, owned by Bellingham, his father, and his mother, who is listed as a director and company secretary. It covers the rights for duvets, handkerchiefs, Christmas tree decorations, and inflatable toys. The application also covers beers, protein sports drinks, and smoothies.
It's not his first trademark filing
It's not the first time Bellingham and Bello&Bello Ltd. has submitted a trademark application. Last year, they filed for the JB5 logo to be used on several goods, including a play on his initials and the shirt number he wears for Real Madrid.
Several other soccer players have made similar moves, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Rio Ferdinand trademarking the CR7 and 5/five logos for various items. Kylian Mbappe has trademarked his famous goal celebration, where he crosses his arms.
Bellingham intends to continue to grow his brand both on and off the field.
