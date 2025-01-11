Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham Following In The Footsteps Of Other Superstar Athletes With New Trademark Filing

🚨 adidas have unveiled their first-ever Predator in collaboration with Jude Bellingham, with the newly released boots named ‘Belligold’ 🤩



The black-gold pair include the new ‘JB’ logo on the iconic fold-over tongue 🥶🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/oetWtMPvRR