Jude Bellingham Joins Real Madrid Legends David Beckham And Zinedine Zidane In New Adidas Video
As revealed yesterday, Jude Bellingham took the field in Dubai for the Spanish Super Cup semi-final, wearing the new Adidas Predator boots—a similar style to those worn by Real Madrid and England legend David Beckham when he played.
Alongside the news, Adidas released a new video titled 'It's all in the boot,' promoting the Predator Victory range.
The video featured Jude Bellingham alongside cameos from Real Madrid legends David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane. Barcelona midfielder Pedri and Paul from finance, a name you may not recognize, are also featured.
Big Real Madrid and Barcelona Contingent In Video
The video humor suggests that anybody who wears a pair of Adidas Predator boots can become a legendary goalscorer. That is where Paul from finance comes in, quitting his job to compete with Jude Bellingham to be the world's top goalscorer.
Former Los Blancos player David Beckham signed him up for Inter Miami, while Zinedine Zidane went to a highly secure safety deposit box to retrieve his Adidas Predator boots.
Barcelona players Pedri and Raphinha feature, as does the Barca and Women's 2024 Ballon d'Or winner and FIFA's The Best Women's Player, Aitana Bonmati.
