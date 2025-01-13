Jude Bellingham's "Fears" Reportedly End Potential Romance With Aitana

Real Madrid CF ON SI

Last week, reports surfaced that Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham could be romantically involved with Spanish singer Aitana. However, a recent update suggests that the potential romance between the two was halted because of Bellingham's fears.

Rumors of a romantic relationship began when the two started following each other on Instagram and frequently liked each other’s posts. Additionally, Aitana was spotted attending Real Madrid matches at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to journalist Marisa Blazquez, via Marca, Aitana wanted to meet up with Bellingham at a restaurant, but the England international was afraid they would be photographed.

"It seems that Aitana and he started flirting on Instagram and such and that Aitana, at one point, suggested to him 'hey, let's meet up to get to know each other.' But he was very afraid that, at a certain moment, since they are both very well-known, they would photograph him."

Marisa Blazquez

Blazquez explained that Bellingham was keen to avoid being photographed because he cares greatly about his professional career and didn't want to become a focal point, especially considering Aitana's significant recognition in her field of work.

Due to the 21-year-old's fears, Aitana reportedly lost interest in Bellingham, and no further developments occurred between them.

Bellingham is currently preparing to leave Saudi Arabia following Real Madrid's 5-2 loss to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final. He has been in the Kingdom with the Los Blancos squad since last Tuesday.

