Karim Benzema Speaks Out On Potential Real Madrid Return
Karim Benzema has revealed whether he'd potentially make a future return to Real Madrid. The French striker currently plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad.
He left Los Blancos after an illustrious spell in 2023. Benzema scored 354 goals and provided 165 assists in 648 appearances for the Madrid giants. He is the club's second highest goalscorer of all time.
The 37-year-old recently visited Real Madrid's team hotel in Jeddah ahead of Carlo Ancelotti's side's Super Cup game. Benzema then sat down for an interview with Spanish publication MARCA and reflected on a potential return to Real Madrid.
Speaking on the matter, Benzema said:
Yes, of course, why not. At the moment I am in Jeddah and I am doing very well. The time will come to see how life is and I am sure I will be close to Madrid. This year, it will surely be proven once again that Real Madrid is the best club in the world.- Karim Benzema
When further asked whether he remembers the fans and life in Madrid, Benzema said:
I want to send a message to the people of Madrid because I'm always with Real Madrid. It's a team that wins titles. I'm sure that this year it will be proven once again that Real Madrid is the best club in the world. Hala Madrid!- Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema has shown good form for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad this season. In 12 appearances across competitions, he has bagged 12 goals and three assists for the SPL giants.
