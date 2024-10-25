Kylian Mbappe Being Taken To Court Over $60M Pay Dispute
Paris Saint-Germain's wage dispute with Kylian Mbappe is heading to court after LFP, the French soccer governing body, ruled in favor of the 25-year-old.
The Real Madrid forward is seeking around 55 million euros (nearly $60 million) in unpaid wages and bonuses from his former club.
However, according to Reuters, PSG has stated that Mbappe’s contract was “legally amended” and that he went back on commitments when he joined Real Madrid in the summer. Additionally, the French champions recently claimed Mbappe had rejected an offer from LFP to help resolve the issue.
The case was heard by LFP's National Joint Appeals Commission last week, with the decision to rule in favor of Mbappe being confirmed today.
Speaking with Reuters, LFP said, “The club must pay him the salary he is claiming. This decision is not subject to appeal, but may be referred to the FFF (French Football Federation) Executive Committee.”
Meanwhile, a PSG spokesperson said, “What is in debate, and will ultimately be heard before an appropriate tribunal, is that the original contract was legally amended in August 2023 relating to the 2024-25 season, and also fully recognized by the player including in January 2024 – until the player then decided to renege all his commitments upon leaving the club.”
As of this writing, neither Mbappe nor his representatives have commented on the latest decision.
The French captain joined PSG on a season-long loan from Monaco in 2017. His deal was made permanent in the summer of 2018. Mbappe enjoyed a successful stint with the club, winning Ligue 1 six times. Mbappe signed for Real Madrid in June following the expiration of his PSG contract.
