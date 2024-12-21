Kylian Mbappe’s Lawyer Lashes Out At PSG Over Wage Dispute
Kylian Mbappe's lawyer has opened up on the forward's legal battle with former club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) over unpaid wages.
Mbappe completed a free summer transfer to Real Madrid after seven years at PSG. He left as the Parisian club's all-time top scorer.
Mbappe, however, is allegedly due 55 million Euros in unpaid wages by PSG. The case is set to go to court for the legal phase.
Delphine Verheyden, Mbappe's lawyer, has now opened up on the matter. She reckons both the French Football Federation and Ligue 1 should work on holding clubs accountable on such issues. She told L'Equipe (h/t Mundo Deportivo):
In order to participate in a championship, PSG accepts the regulations. But this story says that the League and the Federation have no power over the club. We are in a case that is becoming much bigger than my client’s case and that could blow everything up.- Delphine Verheyden
Verheyden further claimed that PSG's stance could signal to other clubs that they should stop paying the players. She also noted that players might remain unpaid after finishing their careers.
Verheyden, though, noted that Kylian Mbappe's only intention is to get paid. The Frenchman is not looking to take any punishing action against his former club. She said:
We want to be paid what we are owed. PSG wants to escape the rules of football. They are willing to overthrow the system instead of fulfilling their obligations. If the authorities do not protect the contracts and their rules, we send a strong signal that says: ‘They can trample on all the players.- Delphine Verheyden
