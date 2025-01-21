Kylian Mbappe Opens Up About Mental Hurdles At Beginning Of Real Madrid Career
Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has pointed to a "mentality issue" as the reason behind his difficult start at the Santiago Bernabeu.
The 26-year-old joined Los Blancos last summer from Paris Saint-Germain. However, Mbappe initially struggled for form, with a lack of goals and notable penalty misses. However, he has since managed to turn things around. recently.
As it stands, the forward has netted 18 times across 30 appearances in all competitions. In his most recent game, Mbappe found the net twice in Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Las Palmas in La Liga.
Speaking with the media ahead of Real Madrid's crucial UEFA Champions League match against RB Salzburg, Mbappe lifted the lid on the struggles he faced during the early part of his Los Blancos career [H/T BBC Sport].
"I believe it was a mentality issue and that was a point I realised that I had to work harder. I was thinking too much about how to do things. Whether to go into space, whether to go to Vini's [Vinicius Jr's] area of the pitch, to Rodrygo's area. When you overthink, you don't focus on your game. I was fine physically and with the group but I knew I had to do more, that was the time to change the situation. I couldn't do any worse, so when you hit rock bottom you can only go up."- Kylian Mbappe
Meanwhile, Mbappe, who was omitted from France's most recent UEFA Nations League squads, has suggested that he will be recalled for the nation's next games in March [H/T Real Madrid].
"There is nothing wrong when it comes to the national team. The country is like that, I can't change what happens in France. I can understand the criticism and everything that happens. I'm looking forward to going back in March and trying to qualify for the Nations League semi-final. My love for the national team hasn't changed."- Kylian Mbappe
Mbappe faced significant criticism during the first few months of his Real Madrid tenure, but now the Frenchman urges unity as the team prepares for an exciting second half of the season.
"Simple. We need to be united. We can understand that people might boo, and we don't have a problem with that, but we need to be united. We have a lot of things to do, we have many titles to win and we need all the Madridistas to win and write a new chapter in the great history of Real Madrid."- Kylian Mbappe
