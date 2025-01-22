Kylian Mbappe Responds To Neymar’s Comments About PSG Fallout
Kylian Mbappe has reacted to Neymar's comments about their fallout at PSG. The two superstars spent a significant time as teammates at the Parisian club.
Neymar recently claimed that when Lionel Messi joined PSG, Mbappe became jealous and that caused a change in his behavior.
Speaking to Brazilian legend Romario, Neymar said:
No, [Kylian] Mbappe was not annoying! When [Lionel] Messi came, I think he became a little jealous… I had my thing with him, we had a little fight. He was a boy, that in the beginning was key. I used to call him ‘Golden Boy’, I spoke with him, player around with him, told him he’d be one of the best, I always help, I always had conversations with him. When Leo arrived, he became a little jealous. He didn’t want to share me with anyone! That’s how the fight started, the change in behaviour.- Neymar
Kylian Mbappe has now responded to his former teammate's comments. Speaking to TNT Sports Brazil, the Frenchman said:
The truth is I have nothing to say. I’m very concentrated on what I’m doing here in Madrid. I have a lot of respect for Neymar. I could talk many times about Neymar, but I want to remember the positives, of a unique footballer in the history of football and all the moments we had in Paris.- Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar played 136 matches together for PSG and combined in 54 goals. For two seasons, they formed a fearsome attackin trio with Lionel Messi also at the Parisian club.
