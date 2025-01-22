Kylian Mbappe Responds To Neymar’s Comments About PSG Fallout

🗣️ Kylian Mbappé: “Neymar’s words? I have nothing to say. I’m focused on what I’m doing here in Madrid. I have a lot of respect for Neymar. I want to remember the good things about him, of a unique player in the history of football. Good luck to him & his family.” @TNTSportsBR pic.twitter.com/GrUQ1MSzhE