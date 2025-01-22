Real Madrid CF ON SI

Kylian Mbappe Responds To Neymar’s Comments About PSG Fallout

Kylian Mbappe has reacted to Neymar's comments about their fallout at PSG.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Kylian Mbappe has reacted to Neymar's comments about their fallout at PSG. The two superstars spent a significant time as teammates at the Parisian club.

Neymar recently claimed that when Lionel Messi joined PSG, Mbappe became jealous and that caused a change in his behavior.

Speaking to Brazilian legend Romario, Neymar said:

No, [Kylian] Mbappe was not annoying! When [Lionel] Messi came, I think he became a little jealous… I had my thing with him, we had a little fight. He was a boy, that in the beginning was key. I used to call him ‘Golden Boy’, I spoke with him, player around with him, told him he’d be one of the best, I always help, I always had conversations with him. When Leo arrived, he became a little jealous. He didn’t want to share me with anyone! That’s how the fight started, the change in behaviour.

Neymar
Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at PSG
IMAGO / HMB-Media

Kylian Mbappe has now responded to his former teammate's comments. Speaking to TNT Sports Brazil, the Frenchman said:

The truth is I have nothing to say. I’m very concentrated on what I’m doing here in Madrid. I have a lot of respect for Neymar. I could talk many times about Neymar, but I want to remember the positives, of a unique footballer in the history of football and all the moments we had in Paris.

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar played 136 matches together for PSG and combined in 54 goals. For two seasons, they formed a fearsome attackin trio with Lionel Messi also at the Parisian club.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Kylian Mbappe Opens Up About Mental Hurdles At Beginning Of Real Madrid Career

Vinicius Jr Brutally Mocks Jude Bellingham With Real Madrid Training Photo

Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg Champions League Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Real Madrid Transfer News: Murillo, Davies, Diomande, Asencio & More - January 21, 2025

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist having covered European and World Football, Combat Sports, Olympic Sports, and more for online media publications like Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and more. He is currently an MSc. in Sport Marketing student at Loughborough University, London.

Home/News