Kylian Mbappe's Captaincy In Question For French National Team As Didier Deschamps Schedules Key Talks
Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has been struggling with form for club and country over the last several months, which resulted in not making the recent French national squad. Head coach Didier Deschamps said it was a one-off decision, with both agreeing it would benefit Mbappe to be absent.
However, L'Equipe has reported that Deschamps will contact Mbappe regarding the national team's captaincy. All options are on the table, but the coach wants to see if the burden of the armband has resulted in his indifferent performances.
If Kylian Mbappe Wants the Armband, He Will Keep It
France's 3-1 win over Italy in Rome on November 17 secured their place in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League in March. Kylian Mbappe should be part of the squad without any setbacks, but will he captain the side?
Mbappe has captained Les Bleus 17 times, ranking him No. 13 all-time for his nation. He has spoken about his pride in wearing the armband for his country and the players who have inspired him.
Deschamps' talks with Mbappe are not expected to see him take the captaincy away from the Real Madrid striker. They are to gauge his feelings about being the captain of France. If the 25-year-old wants to keep the armband, he will.
Liverpool defender Ibrahimi Konate took over captaincy duties, and the staff were impressed with his leadership qualities. However, he would revert to backup if Mbappe wants to keep it.
Deschamps won't likely force Mbappe to make a decision in 2024. However, they would like to know his direction in the new year.
