Kylian Mbappe Snubbed By Karim Benzema In French Footballer Of The Year Voting, "Deep Hostility" Reported
Kylian Mbappe didn't make the cut in Real Madrid icon Karim Benzema's votes for the French footballer of the season. Mbappe, though, retained his status as the French footballer of the year as France Football revealed the details. Benzema picked Eduardo Camavinga as his first choice, Bradley Barcola as his second, and Arsenal's William Saliba as his third.
The Real Madrid megastar was also absent from N'Golo Kante's list as the ex-Chelsea midfielder picked Saliba as his first choice, Barcelona's Jules Kounde as his second, and Camavinga as his third. In a stunning report, popular French media L'Equipe claims that there's deep hostility between Benzema and Mbappe.
Kylian Mbappe is currently the holder of Karim Benzema's iconic number 9 shirt at Real Madrid. The duo shared the pitch for 14 games when playing for France's national team, combining in six goals. However, as the aforementioned report suggests they don't have a good relationship at present.
Mbappe, 25, meanwhile, has had a rough start to his life as a Real Madrid player. He has so far scored 12 goals and provided two assists in 22 appearances for Los Blancos since his free summer transfer from PSG. The superstar forward is set to miss Los Merengues' upcoming La Liga game against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, December 14.
Mbappe, however, is expected to be fit for the Intercontinental Cup competition. Benzema, on the other hand, currently plies his trade for Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad. The 36-year-old has scored ten goals and provided three assists in 11 appearances across competitions this season.
