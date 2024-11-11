Luka Modric Shares Hilarious Birthday Wish To Real Madrid Teammate Eduardo Camavinga On Social Media
Luka Modric shared a hilarious birthday wish to Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga on social media.
The Frenchman turned 22 on November 10 and received well wishes from his teammates. Modric also took to social media to send his greetings, although in a hilarious manner. The current Los Blancos captain posted an image of himself alongside Camavinga in training where could be seen making a tackle on Camavinga.
Modric captioned the image, writing:
Happy birthday my friend! Sometimes I have to kick you.- Luka Modric
Eduardo Camavinga has become a key player for Real Madrid since his 2021 move from Stade Rennais. He has made 152 appearances and serves as a utility player for the team, as apart from his favorable midfield position, Camavinga has also operated as a left-back on times. He has so far won ten trophies with Los Merengues, including two UEFA Champions League titles and two La Liga trophies. Camavinga has shared the pitch 104 times with Modric.
Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga recently shared his way of leading life
Eduardo Camavinga leads his life in a unique way as the young midfielder recently revealed in an interview with El Pais. Camavinga focused on the importance of being a respectful and real person. He said (quotes via Managing Madrid:):
I always say that the most important thing is respect. And then, enjoying life and freeing your personality, not lying to yourself and not lying to people. Being real.- Eduardo Camavinga
Camavinga has made seven appearances for Real Madrid this season after missing the first part of the campaign due to a knee injury.
Recommended:
Real Madrid Rule Out Legend's Return Despite Eder Militao’s Injury [Report]
Real Madrid Captain Luka Modric Weighs In On Kylian Mbappe's Struggling Form
Meet Raul Asencio: Real Madrid’s Debutant Who Bagged An Assist Against Osasuna