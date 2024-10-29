Chess Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen Sends Message to Real Madrid Superstar Vinicius Jr After Ballon d’Or Snub
Magnus Carlsen has sent a message to Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr after the Brazilian superstar missed out on the Ballon d'Or. The Norwegian Chess grandmaster, a five time world champion, posted a photo of the Los Blancos number 7, captioning it with the number 1 medal emoji.
Vinicius was one of the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or, but Rodri took home the award at the event in Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France. The decision has caused spark on social media with many opining that Vinicius was the rightful winner of the individual honor. Carlsen has now shared his two cents on the matter through his recent social media post.
Vinicius had a spectacular campaign in 2023-24, scoring 24 goals and providing 11 assists in 39 games across competitions for Real Madrid. He helped Carlo Ancelotti's side win the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League last term. Apart from Vinicius, Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal were also among the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or.
However, it was Rodri who won the award with Vinicius (second) and Bellingham (third) completing the podium. The Manchester City midfielder was a key player for Spain as La Roja won Euro 2024 and he also helped the Cityzens win the Premier League last season. Vinicius, though, also shone on an individual level last term, proving himself as a main protagonist in Los Merengues' attack. The 24-year-old has started the ongoing campaign in an impressive manner, netting eight goals and laying out seven asssists in 15 appearances so far for Real Madrid.
