Neymar Drops Bombshell About Kylian Mbappe's Feelings After Lionel Messi's Arrival At PSG
Neymar has made a stunning claim that Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe was jealous of Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain.
The powerful trio of Neymar, Mbappe, and Messi played together at PSG between 2021 and 2023.
Neymar opened up about life in the French capital on a podcast hosted by Brazil World Cup winner Romario. Here's what he had to say about Mbappe, per the Daily Mail.
"No, he (Mbappe) is not (annoying). I have my things with him, we had a little fight, but he was fundamental for us when he arrived. I used to call him golden boy. I always played with him, said he was going to be one of the best. I always helped, talked to him, he came to my place, we had dinner together. We had some good years of partnership, but after Messi came he was a little jealous. He didn't want to split me with anyone. And then there were some fights, a change in behavior."- Neymar
It was previously claimed that Neymar and Mbappe had developed a feud at the club, but the Brazilian didn't elaborate further about the fights he and the French forward had in the podcast interview.
In the summer of 2023, Neymar departed Paris Saint-Germain to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in a $92.5 million transfer. That same summer, Messi moved to Inter Miami in the MLS after his contract with the club expired.
Mbappe remained with PSG for a further campaign, helping the team win Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, and the Trophee des Champions.
He left PSG ahead of the 2024/25 season and joined Real Madrid.
