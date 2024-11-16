Pundit Claims Kylian Mbappe Is Struggling at Real Madrid Due to Vinicius Jr
ESPN pundit Ale Moreno has claimed Kylian Mbappe is struggling at Real Madrid due to Vinicius Jr's presence.
Mbappe made a free transfer to the Spanish capital in the summer transfer window. However, instead of playing in his preferred position in the left wing, the Frenchman has operated more centrally at the club.
Vinicius Jr has played on the left wing and is currently Real Madrid's main protagonist in the attack. Moreno thinks the Brazilian's presence is hindering Mbappe's confidence as he doesn't feel like the focal point of the team. Speaking on ESPN FC, he said:
He’s doubting himself probably for the first time ever in his career. It’s like, ‘Can I do this?’ It was the big money move. ‘I went to my dream club. Here I am, and I’m unable to be the guy who I think I can be.- Ale Moreno
He further added:
He’s struggling with that. That’s the reason as to why he’s not [with the French national team], because he’s struggling to come to terms with the reality that Vinnie is the guy at Real Madrid and that he’s not.- Ale Moreno
How has Kylian Mbappe performed for Real Madrid so far this season?
Since his free transfer in the summer, Kylian Mbappe has made 16 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring eight goals and providing two assists across competitions. Considering his lofty goalscoring standards at PSG, the Frenchman is yet to show his best level. However, there have been moments of promise and fans will hope that Mbappe can turn his fortune around quickly and become more decisive.
