Real Madrid Backroom Staff Reportedly Clashing With Carlo Ancelotti Over Major Issue
Real Madrid's head of performance, Antonio Pintus, is reportedly at odds with Carlo Ancelotti amid the club's injury issues.
Los Blancos have looked feeble at the start of the 2024-25 season. The team have suffered a massive 25 injuries within three months of the season. Players like Eder Militao, Aurelien Tchouameni, Lucas Vazquez, Thibaut Courtois, Rodrygo, and more have suffered from fitness issues.
Pintus has bore the brunt of the criticism with reports suggesting that his hard and old fashioned training schedule has been among the reasons for the growing fitness concerns. Pintus, though, reportedly believes Los Blancos' hectic schedule has been the main reason for the injuries. Carlo Ancelotti and Pintus are also reportedly not on good terms due to the latter not taking responsibility for important matters.
Ancelotti's future has been up in the air after a poor run of form where the team suffered two hammering home defeats against AC Milan and Barcelona. Pintus' future is also under the scanner and as a result, the backroom situation is not all green in the Spanish capital.
When do Real Madrid return to action?
Real Madrid are set to return to action on November 24 following the international break. Carlo Ancelotti's team will play Leganes in an away La Liga clash. Los Merengues are currently second in La Liga with 27 points from 12 matches. They trail league leaders Barcelona by six points with a game in hand. After Leganes, Ancelotti's side take the trip to Anfield to face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.
