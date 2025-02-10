Real Madrid Confirms Another Defensive Injury Ahead Of Manchester City Clash
Real Madrid has confirmed that Lucas Vazquez is the latest defensive player to suffer an injury, meaning Carlo Ancelotti's side is down to the bare bones for its Champions League clash with Manchester City.
Defensive injuries have been a theme for Real Madrid over the past two seasons, with Davi Carvajal, Eder Militao, and David Alaba suffering long-term issues, with the latter having a fresh setback.
Despite starting his career as more of an attacker, Vazquez has become a very useful full-back for Real Madrid. With Dani Carvajal out, the side is now just as light at right-back as it is at center-back with the injury to Vazquez.
MORE: Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Official Squad Announced For Champions League Trip To The Etihad
Real Madrid's official statement does not say how long Vazquez will be absent, but Fabrizio Romano reports that the Spaniard will be out for 15-20 days. A 20-day absence would take in roughly five games, including both Champions League play-off legs against Manchester City.
Antonio Rudiger is also out injured, meaning Ancelotti has turned to youngsters like Jacobo Ramon and Lorenzo Aguado to bolster the defense. The expectation is that Raul Asencio, the 21-year-old who has become a regular due to injuries, will start in defense alongside Aurelien Tchouameni.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Real Madrid Captain Lucas Vazquez Not Satisfied With 1-1 Draw In The Madrid Derby
Incredible Stat Shows Kylian Mbappe Is Outshining Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, And Neymar
Real Madrid Transfer News: Larsson, Rigg, Zubimendi, Scalvini & More - February 9, 2025
Kylian Mbappe Receives La Liga Player of the Month Award Ahead of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid [Video]