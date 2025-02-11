Real Madrid Defender Raul Asencio Sees Court Appeal To End Sex Video Scandal Rejected
Raul Asencio has been shining on the pitch for Real Madrid this season. Off the pitch, however, the defender is at the center of controversy.
The Castilla product is under investigation for the alleged spread of a sex video involving a woman and a minor. Reports also suggest two other former Real Madrid youth players were involved in the incident.
The complainant accused Asencio of circulating a video of the incident online, and according to reports, the sexual act was consensual but the recording and sharing of the video was not.
Raul Asencio's camp appealed for the ongoing investigation to be ended. Their plea, though, has been rejected. High Court of Justice of Canary Islands issued a statement denying the plea from Asencio so the investigation will continue. The Daily Mail reports that if found guilty, Asencio could be subject to five years in prison.
ESPN reports that four players were arrested in September 2023 for the incident. Evidence of the video received through WhatsApp chat was found on their phone.
Meanwhile, Raul Asencio has made a significant jump in his career. The 21-year-old is now a crucial part of Los Blancos' first team and has filled in with the team suffering from multiple injury woes in the defense.
This season, Asencio has made 21 appearances for the senior team. He has also started the UEFA Champions League knockout stage play-off clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
While Asencio is producing the goods on the pitch, the investigation regarding his alleged involvement in the sex video scandal will continue.
