Real Madrid Forced To Halt Santiago Bernabeu Concerts Due To Complaints
Taylor Swift, Karol G, and Luis Miguel all performed at the newly renovated Santiago Bernabeu last year, but it seems they won't be allowed to return anytime soon.
According to the Financial Times, Real Madrid has had to halt major concerts at the famous stadium due to complaints from local residents. They allege that the noise from the venue violated legal limits and referred to the Bernabeu as a "torture drome."
The Spanish giants' billion-dollar project to make the Bernabeu a state-of-the-art multi-use venue, backed by US investment company Sixth Street, is now under threat.
Jose Manuel Paredes, a spokesperson for the local residents around the Bernabeu, expressed his confusion about why no one considered the impact it would have on the surrounding communities. The neighborhood association represented by Paredes has filed a legal complaint against Real Madrid.
Residents have complained that the concerts held at the venue last year "shook their homes" and "stopped their children sleeping as the shows went on until almost midnight." One local neighbor, Claudia Martin, described the concerts as "a crime."
In September 2024, Real Madrid rescheduled concerts at the venue to ensure they complied with all regulations. And while Lola Indigo told her fans that she would be playing at the Bernabeu in June, the club said they couldn't guarantee the show would go ahead.
The musicians who performed at the Bernabeu last year have all been fined. American star Taylor Swift was the first to take the stage with her Eras Tour on May 29 and 30.
Between June and July, artists like Duki, Manuel Carrasco, and Luis Miguel performed at the venue. Popular Colombian artist Karol G followed with performances on July 20, 21, 22, and 23 as part of her Manana Sera Bonito Tour. Latin band Aventura played at the Bernabeu in September.
The Latest Real Madrid News
How Lucrative Is Real Madrid's Reported Contract Offer For Trent Alexander-Arnold?
Mohamed Salah Reveals Why He Voted For Real Madrid Ace Vinicius Jr In The Best FIFA Awards
Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Comments On Trent Alexander Arnold-Real Madrid Transfer Rumors
Valencia Fans To Stage Unique Protest During Real Madrid Game At Mestalla