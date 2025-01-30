Real Madrid Forward Kylian Mbappe Gifts Signed Jersey To Los Blancos Legend
Kylian Mbappe may not have scored last night in Real Madrid's 3-0 Champions League win over Brest, but his form has been red hot over the last several games.
Before yesterday's game, the Frenchman had scored eight goals in six games, a turnaround after a string of games where he looked to be struggling.
Players around the club voiced their support in those tough times and are happy to see him thriving in Madrid.
One of those players is Los Blancos legend Sergio Ramos, who took to his Instagram to record a message of love to Mbappe—not just for his recent performances but also for the signed shirt the Frenchman had gifted him.
Thank you, my brother. I will keep it, with love, in the best place. I am happy that you have adapted and scored goals. Hala Madrid!- Sergio Ramos
Mbappe shared the video on his Instagram story, showing love back to Ramos, who he played alongside at Paris Saint-Germain.
The shirt may be heading to Mexico, as reports suggest Ramos is in talks to sign for Monterrey.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Brest 0-3 Real Madrid: Full Match Highlights As Rodrygo And Jude Bellingham Shine In UEFA Champions League Win
Real Madrid Transfer News: Zubimendi, Castrelo, Alexander-Arnold, Godoy & More - January 30, 2025
Rodrygo And Thibaut Courtois React To Real Madrid’s Potential Champions League Playoff Opponents
Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Believes One Current Real Madrid Player Is Better Than Him
Spanish FA Chief Reveals Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Threatened to Bring In English Referees in La Liga