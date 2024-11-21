Real Madrid Icon Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals How Al-Nassr Move Affected Georgina Rodriguez And Other Family Members
Former Real Madrid number 7 Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed how his move to Al-Nassr affected Georgina Rodriguez and other family members.
The Portuguese superstar completed a free transfer to the Saudi Pro League outfit on December 31, 2022. This was after his Manchester United contract was terminated via mutual agreement. Moving from Manchester to Riyadh is a massive cultural shift and Ronaldo has reflected on how his family reacted to the change.
Speaking on the Netflix documentary, Saudi Pro League: Kickoff, Ronaldo revealed that it wasn't easy in the beginning. He agreed that the culture in the Middle-East is different.
Ronaldo said (via talkSPORT):
In the beginning, everything was not easy. The culture is different. My family is part of me and they always go wherever I go. Sometimes the kids miss Europe. It’s normal. Nothing in this life is easy.- Cristiano Ronaldo
The Portuguese superstar then waxed lyrical about people in Saudi Arabia, praising their friendly nature. He said:
The Saudi people are very friendly. They are people like me who want to give back.- Cristiano Ronaldo
What Georgina Rodriguez said about Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr move
Georgina Rodriguez has been together with Cristiano Ronaldo since the Portuguese superstar used to play for La Liga giants Real Madrid. Rodriguez, on her Netflix show 'I am Georgina'. revealed her true feelings about her superstar partner's move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.
She said:
When Cris told me he was going to play for Al-Nassr, I was so relieved because I really wanted to leave Manchester. I knew something big was waiting for us and we were highly motivated. I was very happy to come to Saudi Arabia.- Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has settled well to Saudi football since his move to Al-Nassr. He has scored 68 goals and provided 18 assists in 79 appearances for the club. The legendary forward is currently the face of Al-Nassr and also the SPL.
