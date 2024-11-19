Real Madrid International Roundup [11/18/2024]: Brahim Diaz Scores Sensational Hat-Trick For Morocco
Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz and Luka Modric both played for their respective countries in today's international games.
Diaz represented Morocco against Lesotho in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game, while Modric featured in Croatia's UEFA Nations League match against Portugal.
Brahim Diaz Nets Hat-Trick as Morocco Win 7-0
Diaz continued his rich vein of form in front of goal by scoring a first-half hat-trick in Morocco's 7-0 win against Lesotho.
The Real Madrid forward found the net in the 5th, 15th, and 42nd minutes. This brings Diaz's tally to five goals in his last two international appearances for Morocco.
As a result of today's triumphant 7-0 victory, Morocco finished eight points clear at the top of Group B in the AFCON qualifiers. Morocco had already qualified for next year's tournament being the host nation.
Luka Modric Plays For Croatia Against Portugal
Modric played 78 minutes as Croatia drew 1-1 with Portugal in the Nations League. The Real Madrid star started in central midfield alongside Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic.
In the match, Chelsea's Joao Felix opened the scoring for already-qualified Portugal in the 33rd minute. Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol then pulled Croatia level in the second half. Notably, Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of Portugal's squad for this game.
The 1-1 draw means Croatia has now officially qualified for the quarter-final stage of the Nations League. Those games will take place in March 2025.
