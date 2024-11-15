Real Madrid International Roundup: Jude Bellingham Shines For England, Vinicius Jr Misses Penalty For Brazil
Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Jr were all in action today for their respective countries.
Camavinga represented France in their UEFA Nations League game against Israel, Bellingham played for England away at Greece in their Nations League match, and Vinicius started against Venezuela in Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification bout.
Bellingham Puts In Classy Performance For England
Bellingham was back to his best as England strolled to a 3-0 victory away at Greece in their important Nations League match.
The 21-year-old put in a stellar performance and made two key contributions. He first set Noni Madueke free down the right wing, which allowed the Chelsea player to set up Ollie Watkins for England's first goal.
Bellingham was then involved in England's second goal, with his strike crashing off the post and bouncing in off Greece goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.
With this 3-0 result, England moves to the top of League B - Group 2, level on points with Greece. The Three Lions next face the Republic of Ireland on Sunday. A win in that match will secure their return to the top tier of the Nations League.
Vinicius Jr Misses Penalty As Brazil Draws With 10-Men Venezuela
Vinicius missed a second-half penalty as Brazil drew 1-1 away at Venezuela in their World Cup 2026 qualifying match. This means that the 24-year-old is still yet to score for Brazil during this qualification campaign.
With the score tied at 1-1 in the 67th minute, Vinicius had a golden opportunity from the penalty spot to restore Brazil's lead. However, Venezuela goalkeeper Rafael Romo saved his spot kick, and Vinicius hit the rebound wide of the target. The forward also hit the post in the first half.
Toward the end of the game, Venezuela's Alexander Gonzalez was sent off for striking both Gabriel Martinelli and Vinicius in the face.
The draw leaves Brazil third with 17 points in the 10-team CONMBEOL qualifying league.
Camavinga Features For France Against Israel
In a match overshadowed by violent clashes in the stands, France was held to a 0-0 draw at home to Israel in their Nations League match.
Camavinga started the game for Les Bleus in Paris, but he collected a yellow card in the 35th minute, so he will now be suspended for France's next Nations League game against Italy. He was eventually substituted in the 71st minute.
Despite today's 0-0 draw, France has now qualified for the competition's quarter final stage.
Recommended
Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Reveals Why Real Madrid Icon Cristiano Ronaldo Is His Idol
Star Bayern Munich Defender Agrees to Join Real Madrid Next Summer [Report]