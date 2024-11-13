Real Madrid Keeper Thibaut Courtois Reaffirms Reason He Won't Represent Belgium National Team
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois resumed training with his teammates this week after being sidelined with an abductor injury, missing several games. however, the Belgian international would not have featured for his national side even if he was fit, which was his decision in June 2023.
HLN Sport reported that Belgium FA CEO Peter Willems met with Courtois in Madrid to speak about the possibility of rejoining the national side. However, the 32-year-old stopper had the same stance, not while the current manager was in charge.
Thibaut Courtois Will Not Play Under Coach Domenico Tedesco
The fallout between current Belgium head coach Domenico Tedesco and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois happened in June 2023. The Real Madrid No. 1 left the training camp with what he said was a knee injury, with Tedesco saying it was due to being overlooked for the captaincy.
Courtois was left upset with Tedesco, saying he was shocked to hear the coach's "partial and subjective account of a private conversation."
After the disagreement, Courtois decided he would not play for his national side under Tedesco. He detailed his decision on his Instagram account in August 2024, addressing the Belgium fans.
During his press conference, Tedesco was asked about the meeting. He said he knew that Belgian FA SEO Peter Willems was meeting Courtois and was open to the goalkeeper's return to the Red Devils. However, with his decision staying the same, he will not be adding to his 102 caps anytime soon.
Courtois will focus on getting back to fitness after his layoff. He could start Real Madrid's next La Liga game against Leganes on November 24.
