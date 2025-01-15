Real Madrid Midfielder Misses Training Session Ahead Of Copa Del Rey Match
The Real Madrid squad is currently preparing for their Round of 16 Copa del Rey tie against Celta Vigo on Thursday. However, a notable name was missing from Tuesday’s training session.
According to the club, the team started their day in the gym, followed by some work on the field. They wrapped up their training session with an in-house match between Real Madrid players.
Unfortunately, midfielder Eduardo Camavinga missed training with the flu. It’s unclear if the 22-year-old will be fit for Thursday’s game.
Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, and Kylian Mbappe were not involved with the rest of the team as they focused on using the indoor facilities. Jesus Vallejo, recovering from a recent setback, trained separately on the grass.
Notably, Camavinga missed the start of Real Madrid's 2024/25 campaign with a knee injury. He was also on the sidelines for three games in December 2024 due to a muscle problem.
Despite his setbacks, Camavinga has managed to make 16 appearances for Los Blancos this season. He was an unused substitute when Real Madrid won the UEFA Super Cup last summer, but he played 61 minutes in the club's FIFA Intercontinental Cup triumph in December 2024.
His most recent appearance for Real Madrid was in Sunday's Spanish Super Cup final, which Los Blancos lost 5-2 to bitter rivals Barcelona. Camavinga, who was booked in the 35th minute, was replaced at halftime in that game by Dani Ceballos.
