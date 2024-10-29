Real Madrid Players Past and Present Post Support For Vinicius Jr After Ballon d'Or Snub
Yesterday, the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony was held in Paris, France, in an evening full of controversy. Hours before the event, news broke that Real Madrid representatives would not attend the ceremony after hearing forward Vinicius Jr. would not win the award despite the expectation he would.
The Brazilian forward was the clear favorite leading up to the day, but unfortunately, the voters did not see him as the right choice to win. Los Blancos players, past and present, showed their support for Vinicius Jr. on social media after the event finished.
Vinicius Jr. and Other Real Madrid Players Speak Out Post Ballon d'Or
The Ballon d'Or winner is decided by a voting system, with 100 journalists, one from each of FIFA's 100 top-ranked member nations, with each journalist giving their top 10 when voting. Due to how the winner is determined, the award is often called into question, being called a 'popularity contest' by many.
This year's result has also come under scrutiny, with fans believing there is a vendetta against Real Madrid. However, despite finishing second to Rodri, there was plenty of support for the Brazilian on social media from his teammates and other footballing legends.
Vinicius Jr. also took to his 'X' account after the ceremony to say he would do it 10 times, and they were not ready. His Real Madrid head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, who won Men's Head Coach of the Year, took to social media to thank people around him, including his players, with special mentions for Vinicius Jr. and Dani Carvajal.
It was an unfortunate result on a night that many players, media, and fans thought Vinicius Jr. should have been celebrated for his season with Real Madrid, which saw him win La Liga, Supercopa de Espana, and the Champions League. One thing is for sure: this will motivate him to be even better going forward.
