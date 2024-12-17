Real Madrid Receive Positive Kylian Mbappe Update Ahead Of Intercontinental Cup
According to MARCA, Kylian Mbappe is ready to be a starter for Real Madrid's Intercontinental Cup showdown against Pachuca.
The French forward sustained a hamstring injury and was out of action for the La Liga game against Rayo Vallecano this past weekend. He has since recovered from the blow and the aforementioned source claims Mbappe had a positive chat with the doctors and the coaching staff.
He is confident he can start, but needs to train hard before the game. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is aiming to win his second title as a Real Madrid player having already lifted the UEFA Super Cup in his debut match earlier in the season. Mbappe has endured a slow start to his Real Madrid career, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists in 22 appearances.
Kylian Mbappe, though, remains a crucial part of Carlo Ancelotti's plans and his potential presence would be a massive boost to the team's attacking unit. The Intercontinental Cup final, meanwhile, is set to take place at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Kylian Mbappe put on a dazzling display in the same venue during the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.
While the superstar forward scored a hat-trick, he was on the losing end of the game. Argentina triumphed over France via penalties to be crowned world champions.
Mbappe has shown good form in his recent appearances for Real Madrid, scoring twice in the last two matches. He is expected to start alongside Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo in the Intercontinental Cup final.
Recommended
Flight Issue Disrupts Real Madrid's Journey To Qatar For FIFA Intercontinental Cup Final
Former Real Madrid Striker Karim Benzema Pondering Retirement With Ambassador Role Waiting
Lothar Matthaus Urges Florian Wirtz To Learn From Kylian Mbappe Situation And Snub Real Madrid