Vinicius Jr And Other Real Madrid Stars Make Donations To Valencia Flood Victims
Real Madrid's squad, led by Vinicius Jr, has reportedly donated an undisclosed amount to the victims of the severe flooding in Spain's Valencia region, according to Cadena SER.
The stars, who wanted to keep the amount they donated under wraps, made the donation after Real Madrid made a $1 million pledge. It's said that Los Blancos' players are "'very sensitive, affected and aware of the reality that the affected families are experiencing."
Notably, Real Madrid players wore shirts with the message "Todos somos Valencia" (We are all Valencia) prior to their UEFA Champions League clash with AC Milan on Tuesday.
The flooding disaster in the Valencia region of Spain has killed over 200 people. However, that death toll is predicted to rise, with many individuals still unaccounted for in the area.
The deadly floods, the worst to hit Spain in several decades, have left devastating destruction, with homes and businesses destroyed. Over 100,000 cars were also damaged.
Last weekend, Real Madrid's La Liga fixture away at Valencia was postponed because of the flash floods. Despite the ongoing devastation in the Valencia region, a plethora of games still went ahead in the Spanish leagues. Both Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti and veteran Lucas Vazquez felt that every game in Spain should have been called off to show solidarity.
MORE: Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti And Lucas Vazquez Address Decision To Play Weekend Games Following Valencia Floods
Ahead of Los Blancos' Champions League tie with Milan on Tuesday, Ancelotti briefly spoke about the devastating floods.
Per The Daily Mail, the Italian boss described the week as one filled with sadness. He noted that discussing football was difficult, given the impact of the flooding disaster. Ancelotti emphasized that the club stood with the Valencia region.
