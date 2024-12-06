Real Madrid Superstar Kylian Mbappe Promises To Break Silence in Upcoming Interview Amid Widespread Criticism
Real Madrid ace Kylian Mbappe has promised to break his silence in an upcoming interview amid widespread criticism.
The Frenchman has been under the scanner for both club and country. At the club level, he hasn't been able to showcase his best form for Real Madrid and has missed two penalties in the last three games.
On the other hand, the France captain has been subject to criticism in his own country. Mbappe also missed the previous international break and there have been rumors circulating about his relationship with French fans and the national team's manager Didier Deschamps. Overall, Mbappe is enduring a difficult phase in his career. The Frenchman has now vowed to share his side of the story in an upcoming interview with Canal Plus, set to take place on Sunday.
He said in the teaser:
Everyday, something comes out about me, when in reality I haven't said anything to anyone. That's why I'm doing this interview now. Because at some point, people need to hear it from me.- Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe has already won the FIFA World Cup with France and boasts a stellar record for Les Bleus, scoring 48 goals and providing 35 assists in 86 appearances. He is also the national team's captain since Hugo Lloris' retirement. Prior to his move to Real Madrid, Mbappe became the all-time top scorer for PSG.
However, he is currently going through a difficult phase since his free summer transfer to Real Madrid. The French superstar has so far scored ten goals and provided two assists in 20 appearances for Los Merengues.
Recommended
Karim Benzema Reacts After Win Against Former Real Madrid Teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League
Girona vs Real Madrid Preview: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Kickoff Time, How To Watch & Live Stream
Girona vs. Real Madrid: Matchday Squad Announced, No Changes From Athletic Club Game