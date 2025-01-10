Real Madrid vs Barcelona: 5 El Clasico Spanish Super Cup Finals
The El Clasico rivalry will heat up again on Sunday when Real Madrid and Barcelona meet in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia.
Throughout the years, El Clasico has taken place numerous times in the Spanish Super Cup final, most recently as a single match and other times over two legs.
Ahead of this weekend's mouth-watering game, let's revisit five classic matches between Real Madrid and Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.
2024: Real Madrid 4-1 Barcelona
The 2024 Spanish Super Cup final saw Real Madrid thrash Barcelona 4-1 at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Vinicius Jr scored a first-half hat-trick for Los Blancos, with Rodrygo securing the victory for Carlo Ancelotti's side in the second half. Barcelona's sole goal came from Robert Lewandowski.
With this result, Real Madrid is now just one trophy away from matching Barcelona's 14 Spanish Super Cup titles.
1988: Real Madrid 3-2 Barcelona on aggregate
Back in 1988, the Spanish Super Cup final was played over two legs. Real Madrid first hosted Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Los Blancos traveling to Camp Nou the following week.
In the first leg, Real Madrid triumphed over Barcelona with a 2-0 victory, thanks to goals from Michel and Hugo Sanchez.
Barcelona won the return leg 2-1. Emilio Butragueno had put Los Blancos 3-0 up on aggregate. However, a Jose Mari Bakero brace set up a nail-biting finish, but Real Madrid held on the clinch the cup with a 3-2 aggregate score.
2023: Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona
Barcelona stunned Real Madrid in the 2023 Spanish Super Cup final by winning 3-1 at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.
Gavi put Barcelona ahead in the 33rd minute before Robert Lewandowski doubled their tally on the stroke of halftime.
Pedri made it 3-0 in the 69th minute, but Karim Benzema blew their chances of a clean sheet by netting a consolation goal for Real Madrid deep into stoppage time.
2011: Barcelona 5-4 Real Madrid on aggregate
2011's two-legged tie in the Spanish Super Cup final ended with Barcelona beating Real Madrid 5-4 on aggregate.
The first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu finished 2-2, with Mesut Ozil and Xabi Alonso scoring for Los Blancos and David Villa and Lionel Messi finding the net for Barcelona.
A tense second leg took place at Camp Nou three days later, where an 88th-minute winner from Messi secured a 3-2 victory on the night and clinched the cup for Barcelona.
1997: Real Madrid 5-3 Barcelona on aggregate
Real Madrid emphatically captured the Spanish Super Cup in the 1997 two-legged final.
Los Blancos lost the first leg 2-1 at Camp Nou. Raul opened the scoring for Real Madrid in the 5th minute before Miguel Angel Nadal replied for the home side six minutes later. Barca clinched the win in the 85th minute through a Giovanni penalty.
Real Madrid had plenty of work to do heading into the second leg, and they responded by overcoming Barcelona 4-1 to win the Spanish Super Cup 5-3 on aggregate. Raul (two goals), Predrag Mijatovic, and Clarence Seedorf all scored for Los Blancos that night.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Super Cup Final Date, Start Time, How To Watch & Live Stream, Team News
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: History, Head-To-Head Record, Past Results, Next Match, Top Goalscorers, Most Appearances
Real Madrid Transfer News: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Vinicius Jr, Abdukodir Khusanov & More - January 10, 2025
Jude Bellingham Joins Real Madrid Legends David Beckham And Zinedine Zidane In New Adidas Video