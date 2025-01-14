Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: 5 Classic Copa Del Rey Matches
Real Madrid and Celta Vigo will collide in a Copa del Rey Round of 16 match on January 16 at the Santiago Bernabeu.
The two teams are no strangers to each other in this competition, having clashed numerous times since the tournament's inception back in 1903.
Ahead of Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo on Thursday, let's look back at some classic Copa del Rey games between the La Liga sides.
January 25, 2017: Celta Vigo 2-2 Real Madrid
After a 2-1 defeat in the first leg of their 2016/17 Copa del Rey quarterfinal, Real Madrid traveled to Celta Vigo for the second leg.
It wasn't an easy night for Zinedine Zidane's team, as they fell behind just before halftime due to a Danilo own goal. Cristiano Ronaldo responded for Los Blancos in the second half, but Daniel Wass put Celta Vigo back in front in the 85th minute.
Lucas Vazquez found the net in the 90th minute, but it was too little too late as Celta Vigo advanced to the semifinals with a 4-3 aggregate win.
April 10, 1979: Real Madrid 4-0 Celta Vigo
Real Madrid turned on the magic in the second leg of their Copa del Rey Round of 16 tie in 1979.
The second leg was finely poised after Celta Vigo and Real Madrid played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg. However, Los Blancos upped their game and emphatically put four goals past Los Celestes' goalkeeper, Carlos Fenoy.
Santillana, Isidro Diaz, and Francisco Aguilar (with two goals) all got on the scoresheet, sending Real Madrid through to the quarterfinals with a 5-1 aggregate victory.
May 10, 1989: Celta Vigo 1-0 Real Madrid
Real Madrid lost the second leg of their 1988/89 Copa del Rey quarterfinal match 1-0, but the job had already been completed at the Santiago Bernabeu a couple of months earlier.
Los Blancos had secured a 4-1 win heading into this game, leaving it up to Celta Vigo to find the goals in the second leg. Manolo Zambrano did score in the 61st minute, but the task proved too much for the home side.
In the end, it was Real Madrid that celebrated and progressed to the semifinals of the competition. Los Blancos went on to win the Copa del Rey that campaign.
February 26, 1986: Real Madrid 4-0 Celta Vigo
Following a 0-0 draw in the first leg of this 1985/86 Copa del Rey quarterfinal tie at Estadio Municipal de Balaidos, Real Madrid once again found their groove.
Emilio Butragueno scored in the 20th minute before Santillana scored a sublime second-half hat-trick to clinch a memorable 4-0 win.
With that rout at the Santiago Bernabeu, Los Blancos advanced to the semifinals with a 4-0 aggregate win.
January 9, 2013: Real Madrid 4-0 Celta Vigo
Another 4-0 victory sent Real Madrid on their way to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey in the 2012/13 season.
Trailing 2-1 on aggregate after the first leg at Celta Vigo, Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up and scored a phenomenal hat-trick. He also set up Sami Khedira's goal in the 89th minute.
As a result of their 4-0 victory on home soil, Jose Mourinho's team booked their place in the semifinals with a 5-2 aggregate scoreline.
