Revealed: Real Madrid's Opponents For The FIFA Club World Cup 2025
Real Madrid will face Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal, Mexico's Pachuca, and Austria's Red Bull Salzburg in Group H of the FIFA Club World Cup next summer.
The draw took place earlier today in Miami, Florida, where FIFA president Gianni Infantino unveiled a brand-new trophy for the competition's winners.
Los Blancos, winners of the Club World Cup in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2022, will first play Al Hilal, followed by Pachucha and RB Salzburg. The tournament will take place in the United States between June 15 and July 13, 2025. The venues and dates for Real Madrid's games have yet to be determined.
The format of next year's FIFA Club World Cup will see 32 teams split into eight groups of four. Those who finish in the top two places of each group will advance to the Round of 16. From there, all the games will knockout ties. If those matches are level after 90 minutes, then they will go straight to penalties.
The Complete FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Draw
Group A: Palmeiras, FC Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami
Group B: Paris St-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle Sounders
Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Benfica
Group D: Flamengo, Esperance Sportive de Tunisie, Chelsea, Club Leon
Group E: River Plate, Urawa Red Diamonds, Monterrey, Inter Milan
Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan, Mamelodi Sundowns
Group G: Manchester City, Wydad, Al Ain, Juventus
Group H: Real Madrid, Al Hilal, Pachuca, Salzburg
