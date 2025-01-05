Roy Keane Hits Trent Alexander-Arnold With Brutal Real Madrid Dig After Liverpool Star’s Recent Display
Roy Keane has lambasted Trent Alexander-Arnold's performance during the recent Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester United. The defender has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.
Alexander-Arnold failed to produce an impressive display against the Red Devils and Liverpool's right-hand side was often targeted by Manchester United during the game that ended 2-2.
Keane couldn't resist taking a dig at the Englishman with the United legend saying on Sky Sports' half-time coverage:
Trent defensively has been all over the place. It's too easy for them [United] with those chances, a couple of balls over the top. We talk about how brilliant Trent is going forward, but Trent's defending today, my goodness, it's like schoolboy stuff. There's talk about him going to Real Madrid, he's going to Tranmere Rovers after this.- Roy Keane
Trent Alexander-Arnold is often considered among the best full-backs in world football. Real Madrid reportedly made a January bid to sign the player, which Liverpool turned down.
With the 26-year-old's contract set to expire this summer, Los Blancos are looking to wrap him up on a free transfer. In an attempt to prevent that, Alexander-Arnold has been presented a massive contract offer by the Anfield club
With Dani Carvajal approaching his mid-30s, Real Madrid see Trent Alexander-Arnold as a player who can take up the right-back spot long-term.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Report Reveals How Much Real Madrid Bid To Sign Trent Alexander-Arnold In January
Kylian Mbappe Reacts After Winning Sponsor’s Real Madrid Player of the Month Award
Jude Bellingham Taunts Valencia Goalkeeper During Real Madrid’s Win [Video]