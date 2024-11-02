The 10 Most Successful Managers In Real Madrid History
Since Real Madrid was founded in 1902, the club has had 49 full-time managers, with some having more than one stint.
However, not all were successful. For instance, Manuel Pellegrini, who managed Los Blancos between June 2009 and May 2010, failed to win any trophies during his single season in charge.
Despite some managers not meeting expectations, many have walked through the door at the Santiago Bernabeu and enjoyed successful tenures with the club.
That being said, let's take a look at the 10 most successful managers in Real Madrid's history.
10. Jose Mourinho [3 trophies]
After winning Serie A, the UEFA Champions League, and Coppa Italia during his second season with Inter Milan, Jose Mourinho accepted a contract with Real Madrid. The Portuguese manager replaced Manuel Pellegrini.
Mourinho won the Copa del Rey in his first season and went on to capture the La Liga title the following campaign. He won the Spanish Super Cup at the start of his third term in charge but left the club at the end of that season after failing to win any further trophies.
9. Miljan Miljanic [3 trophies]
Yugoslavia-born Miljan Miljanic was appointed Real Madrid manager in 1974. It's said that Los Blancos had been chasing the former Red Star Belgrade boss for some time before they managed to clinch his signature.
Like Mourinho, Mijanic won three trophies during his tenure at the club. He won La Liga and the Copa del Rey in his first season and followed it up by capturing another La Liga title in his second campaign. Mijanic resigned as Real Madrid manager at the start of the 1977-78 season.
8. Luis Carniglia [3 trophies]
Argentinian manager Luis Carniglia had two stints with Real Madrid: the first between June 1957 and February 1959, and then, after recovering from a medical issue, from April 1959 until that summer.
In his first season, Carniglia captured the La Liga and the European Cup, now the UEFA Champions League. After returning in April 1959, the former Boca Juniors forward led Real Madrid to another European Cup victory.
7. Jose Villalonga [4 trophies]
Before Luis Carniglia took charge of Real Madrid, Jose Villalonga was the one leading the club to glory. During his tenure between December 1954 and June 1957, Villalonga won four trophies: two La Liga titles and two European Cup triumphs.
Notably, Villalonga made history in the 1955-56 European Cup final by becoming the first manager to win the trophy following the competition's inception.
6. Leo Beenhakker [6 trophies]
Leo Beenhakker's initial run with Los Blancos between 1986 and 1989 brought great success. The Dutch manager secured three consecutive La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey, and two Spanish Super Cups during his three-year reign.
Beenhakker briefly returned to the Santiago Bernabeu in 1992 but failed to secure any trophies during his five-month spell.
5. Vincente del Bosque [7 trophies]
Widely considered to be one of the greatest managers of all time, Vincente del Bosque won seven trophies with Real Madrid. He initially managed Los Blancos for a brief period in 1994, but it's his stint as manager between 1999 and 2003 that is most fondly remembered.
That tenure saw Del Bosque, who made 445 appearances for Real Madrid as a player, guide the club to two La Liga titles, two UEFA Champions League victories, the Spanish Super Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, and the Intercontinental Cup.
4. Luis Molowny [8 trophies]
Former Los Blancos player Luis Molowny managed Real Madrid on four separate occasions: in 1974, from 1977 to 1979, in 1982, and between 1985 and 1986.
Across those spells, Molowny won three La Liga championships, two UEFA Cups, two Copa del Rey trophies, and one Copa de la Liga - a competition that only existed for four years.
Molowny was so highly regarded at Real Madrid that he remained with the club as sporting director after his managerial career ended.
3. Zinedine Zidane [11 trophies]
Zinedine Zidane is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to ever step onto a soccer pitch. He's also built himself an exceptional reputation as a manager, winning 11 trophies during his two reigns as Real Madrid boss.
Between 2016 and 2018, Zidane won three consecutive Champions League titles, one La Liga title, two UEFA Super Cups, two FIFA Club World Cups, and one Spanish Super Cup.
When he returned to the club for a two-year stint in 2019, Zidane added another La Liga championship and Spanish Super Cup to his incredible list of trophy triumphs.
2. Carlo Ancelotti [14 trophies]
Current Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti could find himself at the top of this list if he continues to win trophies at the club. As it stands, the Italian manager has captured 14 trophies during his two spells with Los Blancos.
During his first spell between 2013 and 2015, Ancelotti delivered the Champions League, Copa del Rey, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.
However, when he returned in 2021, the list grew bigger, with two more Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles, two Spanish Super Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, one Copa del Rey, and one FIFA Club World Cup being added to his impressive haul.
1. Miguel Munoz [14 trophies]
Like Ancelotti, Munoz won 14 trophies while managing Real Madrid. The difference between the two is the fact that the Madrid-born manager won La Liga nine times, more than any other boss in the history of the Spanish top division.
Munoz also won La Liga with Real Madrid for five consecutive seasons. After failing to win the championship in 1966, Munoz responded by winning the trophy for three straight campaigns.
In addition to his La Liga success, Munoz also won the European Cup on two occasions, the Copa del Rey twice, and the Intercontinental Cup.
