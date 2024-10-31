The Reason Kylian Mbappe Clashed With PSG President Nasser Al-Khelafi [Report]
Kylian Mbappe reportedly had a heated confrontation with Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelafi last season after finding his 17-year-old brother, Ethan, crying in the PSG dressing room.
According to L'Equipe, Al-Khelafi instructed manager Luis Enrique to leave Ethan out of his matchday squad for the May 12 fixture against Toulouse. The game, which saw PSG lose 3-1, marked Mbappe's final home appearance for the club before exiting for Real Madrid.
Additionally, Al-Khalefi also reportedly ordered Enrique to stop integrating Ethan into the PSG first-team squad. The youngster has since left PSG to join Ligue 1 rivals Lille.
Due to the alleged mistreatment of his younger brother, Mbappe is said to have had a "huge clash" with Al-Khalefi. Despite the rumored incidents, Mbappe and his brother appeared on the pitch together following that Toulouse match to celebrate PSG's title-winning season.
Mbappe's relationship with PSG has been rocky ever since the 25-year-old opted to not sign a new deal with the French club in 2023. The Ligue 1 champions went as far as forcing Mbappe to train away from the first-team squad. He was later brought back into the fold by Enrique.
Mbappe ended up leaving PSG this past summer, inking a five-year contract with Real Madrid. It's said that the French forward always favored a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.
However, Mbappe's move hasn't been without controversy. He is currently embroiled in a legal battle with his former club over unpaid wages and bonuses. That case is now set to go to court.
