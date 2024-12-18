Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Press Conference Following Real Madrid vs Pachuca In Intercontinental Cup
Carlo Ancelotti addressed the media following Real Madrid's 3-0 win against Pachuca in the Intercontinental Cup final. Los Blancos lifted their second trophy of the season at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Ancelotti addressed several topics after the game and here's the transcript from his press-conference (quotes taken from Mundo Deportivo):
Q: On becoming the most successful manager in Real Madrid history
Ancelotti: It's a very nice and important moment for me. It's an honour for me. Madrid is the club that all coaches want to coach because it's the best club in the world.
Q: Whether it's easier or more difficult to win at Real Madrid
Ancelotti: It's easier than winning them elsewhere because you have a great team and great fans, but it's not easy.
Q: On his expectations when he returned to Real Madrid
Ancelotti: When I came back I didn't imagine what was going to happen. I called Jose Angel Sanchez to see if I could sign some players and, sure enough, they fell right into the trap.
Q: On his personal status
Ancelotti: At this stage of the season I was a bit nervous because I didn't like the team, honestly, but this will change in 2025, I'm sure.
Q: On the team's status
Ancelotti: It's important for us to get through to Christmas alive. If we think about the team after the defeat against Milan, I think the team has grown a lot and it gives us confidence for 2025.
Q: On Vinicius Jr
Ancelotti: Vinicius trains until Friday and on Saturday he goes on holiday and returns on the 30th like all his teammates to prepare for the match against Valencia.
