What Real Madrid Would Receive If They Win The FIFA Club World Cup
Real Madrid will participate in the FIFA Club World Cup, the new-look club competition featuring 32 teams. The competition will take place in the USA in June and July, and teams from each of the six international confederations, AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC, and UEFA, will participate.
It has been revealed that the competition winner will receive just over $100 million in prize money in addition to other amounts for competing and progressing through the tournament. This is a big incentive for the teams, as they will receive a considerable payday that can help with transfers and other areas within the club.
Real Madrid Will Face Pachuca Again In The USA
Real Madrid will face Mexican side Pachuca again, a team they just beat 3-0 to win the FIFA Intercontinental Cup trophy.
Two other clubs in Group H, alongside Los Blancos, are Saudi Pro League team Al-Hilal and 2022-23 Austrian League champions FC Salzburg.
Real Madrid will likely be the competition's favorites, alongside English Premier League champions Manchester City, French League champions PSG, and Italian League champions Inter.
President Florentino Perez could splash the cash on transfers in the summer, and winning this competition could allow Carlo Ancelotti to raise further funds. The money also adds more incentive to the tournament, which some may have seen as a club-friendly atmosphere.
The Latest Real Madrid News
