Young Real Madrid Star Forced To Retire Early Due To Injury
Marc Cucalon, a highly-rated player in Real Madrid's youth team, has been forced to retire from soccer due to injury.
The 19-year-old failed to recover from a torn cruciate ligament in his right knee. Unfortunately, an operation to fix the issue led to a bacterial infection, which further damaged the knee cartilage.
The injury initially occurred during a UEFA Youth League match against Celtic in September 2022. Cucalon was forced off during the game following a tackle with a Celtic player.
Following his decision to retire, the youngster posted a heartfelt message on social media, thanking everyone for their support over the last two years. He also said it was a "truly privileged to have been part of the best club in the world and to have lived a dream."
Cucalon, once compared to Xabi Alonso, first joined Real Madrid's youth setup in the summer of 2016 from Real Zaragoza.
He progressed through the various youth team levels at the club, eventually landing in Real Madrid's C team, which is one step away from Real Madrid Castilla and two steps away from the first-team squad.
However, his progress was halted following the major injury. In his social media post, Cucalon opened up about his attempts to recover from the setback.
"During these last two years I have fought physically and mentally with all my strength and I have tried everything in my power to enjoy this sport again, but it has not been possible to recover. Although do not get me wrong: this is not a sad farewell at all."- Marc Cucalon
Several soccer players have since commented on Cucalon's post, including current Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who wrote, "mucha fuerza" [a lot of strength], followed by a white heart emoji.
Recommended
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Legends to Face Off for December El Classico in Japan
Revealed: How Real Madrid And Vinicius Jr Found Out He Wouldn't Win the Ballon d'Or 2024
Meet Raul Asencio: Real Madrid’s Debutant Who Bagged An Assist Against Osasuna